Mayor Glenn Jacobs votes against a mask mandate
BREAKING: Knox County Board of Health votes 7-1 to mandate a mask ordinance for anyone inside certain buildings.
Mayor Jacobs is the only nay.
Board will re-evaluate the order at its next meeting.
All the masks do is give people a false sense of security.
Except they’ve proven with studies that the masks do help to reduce the spread of the virus. But hey, how do facts work right?
Kane voting against the mandate doesn’t surprise me even a little. Damn, I expected better from him.
He spent most of his WWE career wearing a mask so it kinda figures he wouldn’t wanna wear one outside the ring.
Typical Republican not giving a sh*t about peoples health
I believe in general Republicans are stupider than Democrats judging by this pandemic so far.
Wearing a mask in this heat is a recipe for heat stroke. It’s not healthy to breath back in what you breath out. And unless you have a N95 mask you are not protected properly even then you need fit tested to make sure you have the proper seal.
@John – I don’t think people needed this pandemic to know that Republicans are stupid. Just look at the president
Knox county board of health passed the mask mandate and it’s a Class C misdemeanor if you violate it. This means a person can be put in jail for 30 days and have to pay a $50.00 fine. So maybe he sees this as government overreach. The doctor who proposed the mandate stressed that the mandate should be enforced through warnings but how long until they’re threatening someone with jail time? In Philadelphia cops pulled a man off a bus for not wearing a mask. In Los Angeles a kids birthday party was shut down because there were more than 30 people and they weren’t practicing social distancing. So maybe he’s afraid that this stuff will happen there.