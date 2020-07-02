Mayor Glenn Jacobs votes against a mask mandate

Jul 2, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

8 Responses

  1. Nolo King says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:19 am

    All the masks do is give people a false sense of security.

  2. Pisto75666 says:
    July 2, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    Except they’ve proven with studies that the masks do help to reduce the spread of the virus. But hey, how do facts work right?

    Kane voting against the mandate doesn’t surprise me even a little. Damn, I expected better from him.

  3. art123guy says:
    July 2, 2020 at 12:15 pm

    He spent most of his WWE career wearing a mask so it kinda figures he wouldn’t wanna wear one outside the ring.

  4. Mike Oxmaul says:
    July 2, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Typical Republican not giving a sh*t about peoples health

  5. John says:
    July 2, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    I believe in general Republicans are stupider than Democrats judging by this pandemic so far.

  6. Chewie215 says:
    July 2, 2020 at 2:14 pm

    Wearing a mask in this heat is a recipe for heat stroke. It’s not healthy to breath back in what you breath out. And unless you have a N95 mask you are not protected properly even then you need fit tested to make sure you have the proper seal.

  7. Mike Oxmaul says:
    July 2, 2020 at 2:57 pm

    @John – I don’t think people needed this pandemic to know that Republicans are stupid. Just look at the president

  8. Joseph says:
    July 2, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    Knox county board of health passed the mask mandate and it’s a Class C misdemeanor if you violate it. This means a person can be put in jail for 30 days and have to pay a $50.00 fine. So maybe he sees this as government overreach. The doctor who proposed the mandate stressed that the mandate should be enforced through warnings but how long until they’re threatening someone with jail time? In Philadelphia cops pulled a man off a bus for not wearing a mask. In Los Angeles a kids birthday party was shut down because there were more than 30 people and they weren’t practicing social distancing. So maybe he’s afraid that this stuff will happen there.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Skylar

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal