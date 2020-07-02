Major NXT spoiler

Jul 2, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Following last night’s episode of NXT, one half of Indus Sher, Saurav Gurjar, seemingly took to Instagram to share a photo of the result of Adam Cole and Keith Lee’s match – which is scheduled for next week despite being taped last night.

4 Responses

  1. Miko says:
    July 2, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    Well he messed up

  2. art123guy says:
    July 2, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    Did he really mess up? I wonder if this’ll boost ratings like the time WCW announced Mankind had won the belt and viewers switched channels to see it happen. It could end up being a good thing.

  3. John Johnson says:
    July 3, 2020 at 1:05 pm

    Well, there goes Indus Sher’s push for a while. Unless GAB Night 2 draws more than a million viewers.

  4. ryan says:
    July 4, 2020 at 4:54 am

    Yeah, this seems like wwe were intentionally leaking this to try to get a huge boost in ratings next week. I’m sure it’ll work too. In all this time over the last 3.5 months, we haven’t seen a single leak, and all of a sudden this wrestler puts it on his ig? Only a moron would do that unless management told them to.

