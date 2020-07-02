Kari Sane’s WWE Status Uncertain

Fightful Select reports that Kairi Sane has a ‘pretty complicated’ status in WWE after her head injury in May. She suffered a huge cut on her head after being thrown into the steel steps by Nia Jax during a RAW taping.

Back in May, there were plans for Sane to go to Japan and work as an ambassador for WWE there. However, there is no word on how that would have impacted her in-ring career. When sources were asked if that role would involve WWE’s rumored expansion into Japan with NXT, they said there is no expansion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s unknown if plans for Sane were far enough along for that to be discussed.

Many in the company have been ‘radio silent’ about her status, although there are several who want her to keep wrestling. The general consensus about Sane seems to be positive, but it’s unknown how things have progressed in the past month.