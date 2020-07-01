WWE News and Notes

– Becky Lynch revealed on The Bella Podcast that she wanted to drop the women’s title to Shayna Baszler at Wrestlemania, but Vince McMahon nixed the idea. Upon discovering she was pregnant, Lynch pitched WWE to have a No. 1 contender tournament, only to reveal the winner actually won the title. That ended up being the Money in the Bank idea.

– Sheamus joins After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves tomorrow.

– Lana decided to promote her latest vlog by posting a photo of herself and Mandy Rose in bikinis to Instagram.

She wrote: “Check out my new vlog with @mandysacs ! (Link in bio) What vlogs would you like to see us do next ???”