WWE News and Notes
– Becky Lynch revealed on The Bella Podcast that she wanted to drop the women’s title to Shayna Baszler at Wrestlemania, but Vince McMahon nixed the idea. Upon discovering she was pregnant, Lynch pitched WWE to have a No. 1 contender tournament, only to reveal the winner actually won the title. That ended up being the Money in the Bank idea.
– Sheamus joins After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves tomorrow.
– Lana decided to promote her latest vlog by posting a photo of herself and Mandy Rose in bikinis to Instagram.
She wrote: “Check out my new vlog with @mandysacs ! (Link in bio) What vlogs would you like to see us do next ???”
Recently asked for an update on SummerSlam, source said 2 or 3 weeks ago he was certain WWE would find a way to do it w/ an audience. Today, very much unsure. As badly as they don’t want the event at the PC, unfortunately that’s very much on the table. Decision not yet imminent.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 1, 2020