Saurav Gurjar
Real Name: Saurav Gurjar
Height: 6’8″
Weight: 297 lbs.
Date of Birth: September 26, 1985
From: Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (India)
Resides: Orlando, Florida
Pro Debut: 2011
Trained By: His Father & Uncle
Finishing Move: Running Big Boot
Biography
– Saurav is a former boxer.
– Saurav starred in the TV Shows Mahabharat & Sankatmlchan Mahabali Hanuman, he also starred in the movie Brahmastra.
– Saurav was known as Deadly Danda in Total Nonstop Action (TNA).
– January 14, 2018, Gurjar would sign with the WWE.
– March 25, 2020, Indus Sher (Saurav & Rinku Singh) would make their NXT debut with their manager Malcolm Bivens by attacking Matt Riddle.
– April 8th, Indus Sher would defeat Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel) on NXT.
– June 10th, Indus Sher would defeat Mikey Delbrey & Mike Reed on NXT.