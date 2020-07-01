Saurav Gurjar

Real Name: Saurav Gurjar

Height: 6’8″

Weight: 297 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 26, 1985

From: Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh (India)

Resides: Orlando, Florida

Pro Debut: 2011

Trained By: His Father & Uncle

Finishing Move: Running Big Boot

Biography

– Saurav is a former boxer.

– Saurav starred in the TV Shows Mahabharat & Sankatmlchan Mahabali Hanuman, he also starred in the movie Brahmastra.

– Saurav was known as Deadly Danda in Total Nonstop Action (TNA).

– January 14, 2018, Gurjar would sign with the WWE.

– March 25, 2020, Indus Sher (Saurav & Rinku Singh) would make their NXT debut with their manager Malcolm Bivens by attacking Matt Riddle.

– April 8th, Indus Sher would defeat Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel) on NXT.

– June 10th, Indus Sher would defeat Mikey Delbrey & Mike Reed on NXT.