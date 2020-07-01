Rinku Singh

Real Name: Rinku Rajput

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 190 lbs.

Date of Birth: August 8, 1988

From: Gopiganj, Utter Pradesh (India)

Resides: Orlando, Florida

Pro Debut: May 31, 2018

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move: Diving Elbow Drop



Biography

– Rinku is a former baseball pitcher. He was signed to the Pittsburgh Pirates after winning the 2008 reality competition The Million Dollar Arm.

– March 25, 2020, Indus Sher (Rinku & Saurav Gurjar) would make their NXT debut with their manager Malcolm Bivens by attacking Matt Riddle.

– April 8th, Indus Sher would defeat Ever-Rise (Matt Martel & Chase Parker) on NXT.

– June 10th, Indus Sher would defeat Mike Reed & Mikey Delbrey on NXT.