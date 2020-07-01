Renee Young revealed her announcement

Jul 1, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
Finally it’s here and i can share it with you guys!! I wrote a cookbook! I finally handed over my manuscript today. Been writing and cooking my butt off for 3 months, and i couldn’t be more excited for the rest of the process to get this book to you lovely people!!
A post shared by Renee Paquette (@reneeyoungwwe) on Jul 1, 2020 at 8:51am PDT
Finally it’s here and i can share it with you guys!! I wrote a cookbook! I finally handed over my manuscript today. Been writing and cooking my butt off for 3 months, and i couldn’t be more excited for the rest of the process to get this book to you lovely people!!
A post shared by Renee Paquette (@reneeyoungwwe) on Jul 1, 2020 at 8:51am PDT
Post Category: News Tags:
I hope her book is better than her announcing.
And yet JBL and his drunk self was still a thing. You should your criticism for someone who really needs it.
Bradshaw was/is entertaining. Renee is as entertaining, as your skill in trying to put a sentence together.
JBL and Corey Graves are not good but their is always room for improvement.
Renee is better than Beth Phoenix on commentary, god Beth sucks. Her & hearing Mauro repeat the same BS every week is awful. I miss Nigel….
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
I hope her book is better than her announcing.
And yet JBL and his drunk self was still a thing. You should your criticism for someone who really needs it.
Bradshaw was/is entertaining. Renee is as entertaining, as your skill in trying to put a sentence together.
JBL and Corey Graves are not good but their is always room for improvement.
Renee is better than Beth Phoenix on commentary, god Beth sucks. Her & hearing Mauro repeat the same BS every week is awful. I miss Nigel….