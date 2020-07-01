NXT UK talent told to be ready as tapings will resume soon

NXT UK talent who were part of the mandatory conference call yesterday were told to be ready as the brand will start taping new material soon.

The fears that NXT UK would be shutting down were quickly put to bed as the company has vowed to continue with the NXT expansion and making NXT UK a success. Tapings will start as soon as it is logistically possible and several NXT UK stars showed their enthusiasm on Twitter yesterday after the call ended.

NXT UK has been airing re-runs and compilation episodes since the pandemic started. While WWE managed to continue taping Raw, Smackdown, NXT and other shows, it was impossible to do NXT UK because it involves production personnel flying in from the United States and with travel ban and quarantine imposed, it was impossible to get there. Besides, the United Kingdom has been on lockdown after the coronavirus affected the country big time, leaving most businesses closed.

One particular individual who seems ready to wrestle is the NXT UK Women’s champion Kay Lee Ray. “Doesn’t matter if you like it or not but fact is, I am your longest reigning women’s champion across all @WWE brands right now. I AM YOUR FOREVER CHAMPION!!! Fight me,” she wrote on Twitter. Smackdown Women’s champion Bayley quickly responded to Ray, saying she wouldn’t mind if she did.