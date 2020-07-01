Notes on Cody and Deonna Purrazzo

Jul 1, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
I’ve held onto this pic for a long time but it’s my favorite from this last shoot w/ @forerophotography. I never felt/thought I’d be so comfortable in my own skin. I’m so happy to be able to share it confidently. • • • #Virtuosa 👁• 📸 @forerophotography
A post shared by Deonna Purrazzo (@deonnapurrazzo) on Jul 1, 2020 at 12:09pm PDT
Post Category: News Tags: Cody, Deonna Purrazzo
