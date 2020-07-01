Nikki Bella gives an update on her mother, Kathy Laurinaitis

Jul 1, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

As reported earlier today, Kathy had brain surgery because of a mass on her brain stem. It was first thought she had Bells Palsey as revealed on the Total Bellas season finale.

In her Instagram post, Nikki announced her mother had a very successful surgery and will be in ICU for a few days.

One Response

  1. Buckwheat J Simpleberry says:
    July 1, 2020 at 7:09 am

    Congratulations and speedy recovery to Kathy Laurinaitis

