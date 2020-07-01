News and Notes for Tonight’s Great American Bash Edition of WWE NXT

Night One of the Great American Bash edition of WWE NXT will air tonight on a slight tape delay from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

WWE will be taping the episode today and it will feature limited commercials. The show will be headlined by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai in a non-title match, the first-ever NXT Strap Match, and more.

Below is the current line-up for tonight:

* Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis in the first-ever NXT Strap Match

* Robert Stone and Aliyah vs. Rhea Ripley in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. Ripley will join The Robert Stone Brand if she loses

* Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match

* Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to determine the new 1 contender to Shirai

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

