Mandy Rose on the Otis storyline: “I pitched it to Vince and right away he said he loved it”

In her interview with Chris Van Vliet, Mandy Rose reveals that it was her idea to pitch the storyline with her and Otis. This was off Otis having a crush on her since their NXT days.

“I pitched it to Vince and right away he said he loved it. Vince isn’t going to blow smoke up your ass either he’ll let you know right away if he doesn’t like something.”