Ivy Nile
Real Name: Emily Andzulis
Height: 5’2″
Weight: 126 lbs.
Date of Birth:
From: Knoxville, Tennessee
Resides: Orlando, Florida
Pro Debut: 2019
Trained By: JPWA Wrestling School
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Emily is a massage therapist & amateur mixed martial artist.
– Emily is nicknamed The Pitbull.
– Emily is the winner of the Titan Games contest show.
– January 13, 2020, Emily signed a developmental deal with the WWE.
– February 21st, Emily made her NXT debut by teaming with Catalina Garcia & Rita Reis in a losing effort to MJ Jenkins, Indi Hartwell & Deonna Purrazzo in a non-televised event.
– February 29th, Emily would lose to Deonna Purrazzo at a NXT House Show.
– March 7th, Emily would lose to Indi Hartwell at a NXT House Show.
– Andzulis made her televised debut on the September 23 episode of NXT, competing in a Battle Royal