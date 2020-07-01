Ivy Nile

Real Name: Emily Andzulis

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 126 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: Knoxville, Tennessee

Resides: Orlando, Florida

Pro Debut: 2019

Trained By: JPWA Wrestling School

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Emily is a massage therapist & amateur mixed martial artist.

– Emily is nicknamed The Pitbull.

– Emily is the winner of the Titan Games contest show.

– January 13, 2020, Emily signed a developmental deal with the WWE.

– February 21st, Emily made her NXT debut by teaming with Catalina Garcia & Rita Reis in a losing effort to MJ Jenkins, Indi Hartwell & Deonna Purrazzo in a non-televised event.

– February 29th, Emily would lose to Deonna Purrazzo at a NXT House Show.

– March 7th, Emily would lose to Indi Hartwell at a NXT House Show.

– Andzulis made her televised debut on the September 23 episode of NXT, competing in a Battle Royal