Cross Promotional Kayfabe Twitter Women’s Fight Breaks Out

Impact Wrestling’s Deonna Purrazzo offered to help AEW’s Britt Baker against Big Swole, who Baker later called a bully.

Purrazzo wrote in response to a fan: “Nah. But, we can join forces if she needs some protection from LOUD MOUTH

@SwoleWorld while she’s recovering though…”

Swole replied: “Funny that you would back a bully….plus I’ve never met a person that wanted their a$$ beat.”

Baker chimed in with: “I’m not medically cleared and have been viciously attacked from behind twice now. Who’s the bully here? But then again, I guess you had to do SOMETHING for people to give a [poop emoji] about you.”