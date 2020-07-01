Calvin Tankman

Real Name: Christopher Heyward III

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 335 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: Indianapolis, Indiana

Pro Debut: October 15, 2016

Trained By: ?

Finishing Move: Tankman Driver

Biography

– Tankman has a background in American Football & also a MMA practitioner.

– Tankman is nicknamed Indestructible.

– October 6, 2016, Tankman competed in a IWA Mid South Rumble match.

– February 26, 2017, Tankman competed in the AWE Rumble.

– August 8th, Tankman competed in the WCWO Young Guns Tournament ’17.

– September 14th, Tankman competed in the IWA Mid South Ted Petty Invitational ’17.

– October 5th, Horrorshow (Tankman & Shane Mercer) challenged Mance Warner & Zodiak for the IWA Mid South Tag Team Titles.

– April 12, 2018, Tankman defeated Mance Warner for the IWA Mid South Championship.

– May 3rd, Tankman would lose the title to John Wayne Murdoch.

– June 9th, Tankman would win the AWE Stunna Rumble.

– June 23rd, Tankman could compete in the Dynamite Cup ’18.

– September 21st, Tankman would compete in the IWA Mid South Ted Petty Invitational ’18.

– December 2nd, Tankman competed in the FxD Young Guns ’18 Tournament.

– December 7th, Tankman would win the WTF Blizzard Brawl.

– January 25, 2019, Tankman would defeat Anthony Toatele for the WTF Championship.

– February 8th, The Indestructibles (Tankman & Dale Patricks) would defeat The Crooked Dream (Jordan James & Matthew Galloways) for the vacant WCWO Tag Team Titles.

– February 23rd, Tankman would defeat Sage Philips for the NWP Crossroads Title.

– March 1st, The Indestructibles would lose the WCWO Tag Team Titles to The Crooked Dream.

– August 23rd, Tankman would lose the WTF Championship to Shane Mercer.

– October 13th, Tankman would defeat Nick Iggy for the Bizarro Lucha Luchaversal Title.

– October 20th, Tankman would compete in the FxD Young Guns Tournament ’19.

– December 7th, Tankman would try out for the WWE.

– March 15, 2020, Tankman would retain the Bizarro Lucha Luchaversal Title against Magmas.

– June 24, 2020, it was announced that Tankman had signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW).