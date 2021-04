Alan Angels

Real Name: Trey Tucker

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 169 lbs.

Date of Birth: February 16, 1998

From: Snellville, Georgia

Pro Debut: December 1, 2016

Trained By: AR Fox

Finishing Move: 27 Club

Biography

– Angels has been nicknamed Ya Boi, the Southpaw Serial Killer & has been dubbed 5 in the Dark Order faction.

– February 10, 2017, Angels was part of the Fray match held on WWN Live Style Battle.

– May 27th, Angels, Jaxxon Vile & Ryan Rembrandt defeated Damien Parker, Rudy Wristlock & Kavron Kanyon at WWN Live Style Battle.

– June 16th, Angels would lose in a 6-Way on WWN Live Style Battle.

– August 4th, Angels would compete in a 8-Way on WWN Live Style Battle.

– April 7, 2018, Angels would compete in a 6-Way on WWN Live Style Battle.

– April 8, 2020, Angels would lose to Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite.

– April 22nd, Angels would lose to Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite.

– May 6th, Angels would lose to Rey Fenix on AEW Dark.

– May 13th, Angels would lose to Sammy Guevara on AEW Dark.

– May 20th, Angels & Shawn Dean would lose to The Best Friends (Trent? & Chuck Taylor) on AEW Dark.

– May 28th, after joining the Dark Order. Angels (now known as 5) would defeat Lee Johnson on AEW Dark.