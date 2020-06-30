WWE Has Live Events Scheduled Including Summerslam in Boston

As noted that there were several people in WWE who were told that planned shows with fans, including one in Lakeland, had been delayed. WWE told the website that the information was incorrect, but it was since corroborated by other websites.

The listed dates include:

– July 31: WWE SmackDown at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX

– August 21 -24: SummerSlam weekend at TD Garden in Boston, MA

– September 7: WWE Raw at CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE

– September 18: WWE SmackDown at Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI

– September 21: WWE Raw at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

– September 25: WWE SmackDown at Times Union Center in Albany, NY

– September 28: WWE Raw at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH

– October 5: WWE Raw at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC

– October 26: WWE Raw at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

– October 30: WWE SmackDown at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA

– November 13: WWE SmackDown at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA

– November 16: WWE Raw at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC

– December 28: WWE Raw at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH

Original: The Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse has a new listing for an episode of Monday Night RAW from Cleveland, Ohio on September 28. The show was rescheduled from a Smackdown taping scheduled for April 17. If it goes through as planned, it could be one of the first WWE events outside of the Performance Center since the COVID-19 pandemic forced changes.

Tickets start at $20. All tickets purchased for the Smackdown date will be honored for the new RAW date. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM local time, which is enough time to tape Main Event.