Rollins comments on Becky Lynch returning to WWE
Seth Rollins on Becky Lynch returning to WWE: "I believe she has aspirations to return. I think she would rather go out on her own terms whenever that time may be as opposed to stepping away for a child. I think she has aspirations to return." [@nypostsports]
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 30, 2020
i love how this idiot makes it sound like a kid is bad thing. Yeah they had it out of wedlock but a child is a blessing and this douchebag is acting like it ruined his manly wifes life. Loser.