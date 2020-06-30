No announcement today regarding NXT UK’s fate?
I reached out to WWE to ask if anything could be shared from the rumoured NXT UK call. The response was simply, “Nothing to share.”
Let’s see if an announcement comes soon, but I think there’s quiet comfort in several Superstars tweeting that they can’t wait to return to action.
I think it’s very safe to assume that NXT UK won’t be closing any time soon.
For what it’s worth, at this time, tickets are still on sale for NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin on October 25th.
NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin isnt going to happen with fans