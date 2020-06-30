New match announced for Slammiversary

Jun 30, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
BREAKING: Ken Shamrock and Sami Callihan will form the unlikeliest of teams as they challenge The North for the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships on July 18th at #Slammiversary!
