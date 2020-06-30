Jarrett vs Anthem Sports & Entertainment reaches jury trial today in Tennessee

Jeff Jarrett will come face-to-face with Anthem Sports & Entertainment today in a jury trial stemming from the Global Force Wrestling days of Impact Wrestling.

After Jarrett returned to Impact in 2017, he gave Anthem the rights to use the Global Force Wrestling name and footage, including the One Night Only: GFW Amped footage. But after the two ended their relationship, Anthem continued to use the GFW name and footage before eventually reverted to its Impact Wrestling name. Impact’s streaming service was also titled Global Wrestling Network and kept that name until it was rebranded as Impact+.

In August 2018, Jarrett filed a lawsuit against Anthem Sports & Entertainment for copyright infringement, claiming that he is the rightful owner of the GFW name and the company’s licensing rights ended when Jarrett left the company. To make matters worse, Anthem were in possession of all the GFW master footage which were eventually deleted by the company.

Jarrett is seeking monetary damages in a Tennessee court.