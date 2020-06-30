Heath Slater Hints at Impact Slammiversary Debut

Jun 30, 2020 - by James Walsh

Heath Slater posted a very brief video to Twitter today, teasing the date of ‘July 18’ and ‘Coming Soon’. While he didn’t actually mention the promotion or the show, July 18 is the date of Impact Wrestling Slammiversary. Slater is expected to be free of his WWE non-complete clause by then. 

Impact has also teased an appearance from Slater, as Rhino said that he has a tag partner who’s ‘got kids.’ Slater’s catchphrase in WWE was ‘I’ve Got Kids’.

 

One Response

  1. Meh says:
    June 30, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    Well, Rhino (Rhyno) is there in Impact Wrestling already so Slater might reunite with him there as they were good friends in WWE.

  2. Yoyo says:
    June 30, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Love to see Heath, Gallows and Anderson get a serious push. Good Brothers.

