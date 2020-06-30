Gallows and Anderson sign with Impact Wrestling

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has confirmed that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are set to arrive in Impact Wrestling next month after their no-compete clause with WWE expires.

The duo reportedly signed a new deal with Impact already, a deal which will allow them to also wrestle for New Japan Pro Wrestling as well, becoming the only two in the company with such a clause in the contract.

The WWE 90-day no-compete clause expires on July 18, which happens to be the date of Slammiversary. If they debut on the show however remains to be seen.

This will be Gallows’ second stint with the promotion after two years there between 2011 and 2013 while Anderson has never worked for Impact. Both were close to joining Impact in 2016 prior to eventually signing a WWE deal.

Gallows and Anderson re-signed with WWE with a new, five-year deal last year but they were released as part of the mass layoffs in April stemming from coronavirus cost-cutting.