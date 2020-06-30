Bella Twins’ mother Kathy Laurinaitis undergoing brain surgery

Kathy Laurinaitis, the mother of Nikki and Brie Bella and the wife of WWE’s John Laurinaitis, will be undergoing brain surgery after doctors found something similar to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralyzing her face.

The news was revealed by Nikki Bella in an Instagram post as she asked for prayers. “I have faith that the amazing doctors will do an incredible job and our Gigi will be on the road to recovery starting late today. She’s loved by so many of us and just pray that her road to recovery is exactly what we are hoping for so we can put two new grand babies in her arms soon,” Nikki wrote, sharing many photos of their family.

Both Nikki and Brie will be giving birth sometime in August of this year.