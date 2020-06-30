6/30/20 AEW Dark Results

The show opens with Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon arguing about whether they are still a team or not, with Leva Bates trying to calm them down. They will be teaming later on against The Young Bucks.

—

1. Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) defeated Max Caster

-After the match, Blanchard hands Spears the metal for his glove, and then Spears delivers a shot to Caster with the loaded glove.

2. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) defeated Pineapple Pete.

-After the match, Archer continues to attack Pete, but Joey Janela runs in with a leaf blower to make the save.

3. Ricky Starks defeated Griff Garrison

4. Scorpio Sky defeated Brady Pierce

5. Allie and Brandi Rhodes (w/Dustin Rhodes) defeated KiLynn King and Skyler Moore

6. The Butcher and The Blade defeated Fuego Del Sol and Low Rida

7. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) defeated Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates)