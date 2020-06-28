Kane Forced to Pull Out of Political Event Due to Illness

According to a report by WrestlingInc, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, aka WWE Superstar Kane, was forced to withdraw from a campaign fundraising event for Eric Brakey due to an undisclosed health issue. The Liberty and Lobsters event has reportedly been moved to a later date.

Eric Brakey is currently running for the US House for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. Brakey’s campaign team released the following statement on Kane withdrawing from the event. According to the official statement, his issue is not serious:

Unfortunately, we must postpone tonight’s previously scheduled Liberty and Lobsters event.

Our special guest Mayor Glenn Jacobs has come down with a health issue. While it is not serious, it does make it impossible for him to attend. A new date for the event will be announced in the coming weeks.

We’ll keep you posted regarding the new date and details.

Thank you for your continued support and we hope to see you at an event in the future!

– Brakey for Congress Team