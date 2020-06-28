Dave Crist

Real Name: David Crist, Jr.

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 198 lbs.

Date of Birth:

From: New Carlisle, Ohio

Resides: Dayton, Ohio

Pro Debut: 2003

Trained By: Les Thatcher

Finishing Move: Square and Compass

Biography

– Dave is the brother of Jake Crist & have went by several different stable names including: The Crist Brothers, The Flying Mendoza Brothers, The Ring Rydas, Ohio Versus Everything (oVe), Lotus and Crazy Jay, Corps of Insanity, The Irish Airborne & Ohio Is 4 Killers.

– Dave has also went by Loco Mendoza, Ring Ryda Blue & Lotus. He is also nicknamed Human GIF Machine & The King of Dayton.

– January 20, 2006, Crazy J & Lotus competed in a 6-Way Elimination for the NWA Midwest Tag Team Titles.

– May 18th, Crazy J & Lotus challenged Tyler Black & Marek Brave for the NWA Midwest Tag Team Titles.

– July 15th, The Crist Brothers would lose to the Briscoes (Mark & Jay) at ROH Death Before Dishonor 4.

– August 5th, The Crist Brothers competed in a 4-Way Ultimate Endurance match for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

– August 17, 2007, The Crist Brothers would challenge The Briscoes for the FIP Tag Team Titles.

– April 17, 2010, The Crist Brothers would challenge Tyler Black & Jimmy Jacobs for the AAW Tag Team Titles.

– May 16th, The Crist Brothers would challenge Pauly Thomaselli & Vito Thomaselli for the JCW Tag Team Titles.

– May 24th, The Ring Rydas would challenge yet again for the JCW Tag Team Titles.

– September 17th, Dave challenged Johnny Gargano for the AIW Absolute Title.

– April 20, 2011, The Ring Rydas defeated Madman Pondo & Necro Butcher for the JCW Tag Team Titles.

– June 26th, The Crist Brothers would win the AIW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way Tag Team match.

– July 9th, Jake defeated AR Fox for the CZW Wired TV Title.

– July 28th, The Ring Rydas would lose the JCW Tag Team Titles to U-Gene & Zach Gowen.

– September 30th, The Crist Brothers would win the AAW Tag Team Titles in a 3-Way Tag Team match.

– November 25th, The Crist Brothers would lose the AIW Tag Team Titles to Flip Kendrick & Louis Lyndon.

– December 31st, The Ring Rydas would defeat Raven & Sexy Slim Goody for the JCW Tag Team Titles.

– January 27, 2012, The Crist Brothers would lose the AAW Tag Team Titles to Jimmy Jacobs & Arik Cannon.

– April 14th, Dave would defeat Jake for the CZW Wired TV Title.

– September 8th, Dave would lose the title to AR Fox in a Double Title Ladder Match.

– November 24th, The Crist Brothers defeated Arik Cannon & Jimmy Jacobs for the AAW Tag Team Titles.

– July 27, 2013, the Crist Brothers would lose the AAW Tag Team Titles to Marion Fontaine & Louis Lyndon.

– September 27, 2014, The Crist Brothers would defeat David Starr & JT Dunn for the CZW Tag Team Titles.

– December 20th, The Ring Rydas would lose the JCW Tag Team Titles to Mason & Devin Cutter.

– February 28, 2015, The Crist Brothers defeated Markus Crane & Dan Lawrence for the AAW Tag Team Titles.

– July 11th, The Crist Brotherswould lose the CZW Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.

– July 26th, The Ring Rydas would win the JCW Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way Elimination.

– September 18th, The Crist Brothers would lose the AAW Tag Team Titles to Devin & Mason Cutter.

– November 7th, Dave would challenge Aaron Williams for the Rockstar Pro Championship.

– December 11th, Ring Rydas would lose the JCW Tag Team Titles to Super Strong Tiger & The Spider Monkey.

– July 22, 2016, Ring Rydas would win the JCW Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way TLC.

– January 19, 2017, Dave competed in a 4-Way for the IWA Mid-South Championship.

– February 15th, Dave would defeat John Wayne Murdoch for the IWA Mid-South Championship.

– March 17, 2017, The Crist Brothers would win the AAW Tag Team Titles by defeating Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier.

– May 6th, Jake & Sami Callihan (substituting for Dave Crist) would lose the AAW Tag Team Titles to Rey Fenix & AR Fox.

– August 20th, The Crist Brothers would defeat Santana & Ortiz for the GFW Tag Team Titles.

– November 9th, The Crist Brothers would lose the Impact Tag Team Titles to Santana & Ortiz.

– December 9th, The Crist Brothers would lose the CZW Tag Team Titles to Nate Carter & Dave McCall in a 4-Way.

– August 24th, The Crist Brothers would win the Blackcraft Tag Team Titles in a 4-Way.

– April 5, 2019, The Crist Brothers would lose the Blackcraft Tag Team Titles to Ganon Jones, Jr. & Duke Davis in a 5-Way.

– February 7, 2020, Dave would lose to Rhino on Impact.

– April 21st, oVe (Crist Brothers & Madman Fulton) would lose to Tommy Dreamer, Rhino & Crazzy Steve at Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion.

– May 19th, Dave would lose to Crazzy Steve on Impact.

– June 23rd, Dave Crist was released by Impact Wrestling amid the #SpeakingOut movement in which his ex girlfriend spoke up about him being controlling, abusive & also had sexually assaulted her.