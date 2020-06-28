Backstage Update on Revised WWE TV Taping Schedule for Next Week

POST Wrestling released a report with an update on the upcoming TV taping schedule for WWE next week. In light of WWE having a number of talent and staffers test positive for COVID-19 recently, it’s forced the company on how they are going to tape upcoming shows.

Yesterday’s episode of Smackdown was taped earlier in the afternoon. The show had to rely heavily on The Undertaker tribute and airing the Boneyard match from WrestleMania 36. Originally, the plan was to tape two episodes of Raw and two episodes of Smackdown yesterday.

Currently, Monday’s edition of Raw will be filming on Monday, June 29 at the Performance Center. Here is the TV taping schedule for the rest of the week based on multiple sources for POST Wrestling:

* Wednesday, July 1st – WWE will tape the two Great American Bash episodes of NXT, which will air on July 1 and 8.

* Thursday, July 2nd — The plan is to film two episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live, which will then air on July 10 and July 10.

* Friday, July 3rd – WWE will tape two episodes of Monday Night Raw, Main Event, and Raw Talk, which are slated to air on July 6 and 13.

Additionally, the report notes that NXT was going to have two more episodes taped on Thursday, July 2. However, those have been cancelled for that particular date.