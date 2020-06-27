Sammy Guevara Saves Fans’ Daughter’s Life

Sammy Guevara was suspended from AEW, indefinitely and without pay, for comments about wanting to rape Sasha Banks back in 2016. Guevara has since apologized twice for the comments and spoke with Banks. AEW mentioned that he will be required to undergo sensitivity training before he can return. In a post on Twitter, a fan told a story about how Guevara saved the life of her daughter.

The woman claims her 12-year-old daughter was suicidal and actively harming herself in 2018, and had multiple stays at mental health facilities for weeks at a time. She contacted Guevara and mentioned what was going on, noting that she was worried her daughter would slip back into her issues again. Guevara then reportedly sent along a three-minute video clip encouraging the girl to hold on and push through the bad days because they were temporary. She credited Guevara with her daughter turning things around. She also acknowledged that Guevara made a mistake but said that he’s earned a second chance with her.