NXT main event pulls in 300,000 more viewers than Dynamite main event

This week’s NXT main event featuring a triple threat match for the North American title between Keith Lee, Finn Balor, and Johnny Gargano was a big hit in terms of viewership as Dave Meltzer reports it reached a high of 852,000 on Wednesday night.

The opposing segment over at Dynamite on TNT which had Matt Hardy in action and the Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy confrontation did only 552,000 against NXT’s main event, a huge difference of 300,000 viewers.

Meltzer notes that AEW only won one quarter in head-to-head battle out of eight this past Wednesday, with NXT winning seven. AEW won six out of eight in the 18-49 demographic as both were down in their 18-49, with NXT down 5% and AEW down a whopping 21.4%.

This was the best audience for NXT behind the February 19 episode which did 794,000 viewers and by far the biggest gap for an NXT win.