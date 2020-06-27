New Details on Tessa Blanchard’s Firing: Did the La Rosa Negra Controversy Play a Part?

A few more details have come out about Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Wrestling contract being terminated, including why she didn’t leave Mexico for tapings. As has been reported, Impact confirmed on Thursday that they had terminated Blanchard’s contract and stripped her of the Impact World Championship, which she was announced as defending at Slammiversary in a multi-person match.

According to the WON, Blanchard’s refusal to leave Mexico was in part because of her upcoming wedding. Blanchard missed the last two sets of TV tapings, the first because she didn’t want to travel during the lockdown like many others. The second taping was related, as Blanchard would have had issues getting out of Mexico at all.

While she was scheduled for Slammiversary, there was a question whether she would be able to return to Mexico if she traveled to the US for the show. The word is that until she got married to her fiancé, Daga who also works in Impact, she refused to risk leaving the country and potentially not be able to return. Blanchard and Daga are said to be inseparable and are living together in Mexico currently.

As previously noted, the issue between Blanchard and Impact got worse after Blanchard didn’t sent Impact promos that she was supposed filmed in Mexico which would be edited into an interview with Joey Matthews, forcing Impact to re-edit the June 1st show. Blanchard’s contract was already set to expire soon and once it became clear that she was not going to appear at Slammiversary, the decision was made by Impact to get ahead of the situation.

Blanchard would likely be considered one of the top free agents available now, except for her history of reported attitude issues and the allegations that she bullied women and used a racial slur against Black Rose at a show in Japan in 2017.