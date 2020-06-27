Impact Wrestling reportedly pursuing Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Impact Wrestling is reportedly heavily pursuing Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to work for the promotion, and has offered them a strong deal.
The deal would allow the team to work in the United States for Impact Wrestling, as well as return to japan to work for NJPW, if the pair received an offer from that promotion.
Due to travel restrictions, as well as a non-compete clause from WWE, Gallows and Anderson cannot sign with any other promotion, or travel to Japan if offered a contract from NJPW.
Gallows and Anderson plan on making an announcement on July 18, when their WWE non-compete clauses come to an end.
The two most boring guys ever…
Impact Wrestling is rumourly bringing back Aces & Eights according to the Aces & Eights t-shirt on D-Lo Brown’s chair. Galllows was a member under the name of D.O.C.
Aces & Eights can’t get every member back as one currently working for ROH (Bully Ray), two currently works for AEW (Leva Bates and Taz), one currently works for NWA (Ken Anderson) and one works for WWE (D-Von).
So the Aces & Eights faction will get new members in its reunion which most likely includes Karl Anderson’s debut in Impact Wrestling’s strong deal as Gallows & Anderson met in NJPW in the Bullet Club when the orginal Aces & Eights faction was disbanded. (Aces & Eights disbanded November 21, 2013 and then Gallows debutted in NJPW on November 23 2013) Impact want to keep the team of Gallows & Anderson together.
Members of the Original Aces & Eights that can be used in Impact Wrestling are D-Lo Brown (works there), Knux (Mike Knox), Brooke Tessmacher, Garett Bischoff, Wes Brisco, Ivelisse (if she hasn’t signed with AEW already [Member at One Night Only: World Cup of Wrestling] after last year’s Casino Battle Royal in AEW), Tito Ortiz (Although Ortiz is more likely to end up in AEW [mostly in The Inner Circle] or MLW [Filthy Tom Lawlor’s MMA faction]) and the mysterious Mike (who was ejected by the faction after Aries’ interrogation because the faction was worried about him leaking information)
I thought Bully was working on a handshake deal with ROH