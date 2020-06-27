Impact Wrestling reportedly pursuing Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Impact Wrestling is reportedly heavily pursuing Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to work for the promotion, and has offered them a strong deal.

The deal would allow the team to work in the United States for Impact Wrestling, as well as return to japan to work for NJPW, if the pair received an offer from that promotion.

Due to travel restrictions, as well as a non-compete clause from WWE, Gallows and Anderson cannot sign with any other promotion, or travel to Japan if offered a contract from NJPW.

Gallows and Anderson plan on making an announcement on July 18, when their WWE non-compete clauses come to an end.