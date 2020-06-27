Banks vs. Shirai set for NXT Great American Bash night one

NXT’s Great American Bash night one got a mega match announced as NXT champion Io Shirai will wrestle Sasha Banks in a non-title match. This is the first-ever encounter between Shirai and Banks.

The match comes on the heels of Shirai attacking the WWE Women’s Tag Team champions last week after they successfully defended against Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.

Earlier this week, Banks said that she made NXT and Io is “just paying the rent” at the moment. Challenging Io for the match on Wednesday via video, Banks said that “rent’s due and it’s time to collect.” Bayley, who was in the video with Banks, also announced that she would be in Banks’ corner on Wednesday.

This will be Sasha’s first singles match in NXT since October 2015. Her last one was against Bayley in the first women’s 30-minute iron (wo)man match in WWE history at NXT Takeover: Respect.