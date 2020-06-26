“I think the original plan was Marty’s Scurll to be the leader of The Dark Order”

On the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho Revealed that Luther Was actually being brought in with the intention of applying to be the head of The Dark Order.

“So I got that [audition] and I sent it– The Dark Order’s was kind of Nick and Matt’s thing. I was more thinking well let me just show it to Tony and Cody, you know Tony’s the boss, right?” Said Jericho.

“Cody was like, ‘I like Luther delivery, he’s got that cadence of Jake Roberts.’ I think then they said well let’s bring him in for basically a screen test.”

Jericho would go on say Matt and Nick Jackson had other plans for the Dark orders including a old Friend

Jericho continued, “I think right off the bat The Bucks, I think the original plan was Marty’s Scurll to be the leader of The Dark Order and then they wanted Matt Hardy which then morphed of course to Luke Harper. So I think that you were kind of out of the equation because they had other guys in mind.”