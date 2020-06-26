Cody reacts to NXT’s use of The Great American Bash name

Reacting to a Twitter comment regarding NXT’s use of The Great American Bash name, AEW Executive Vice President Cody said that while this particular event means a lot to his sister and himself, he does not own the intellectual property rights for the name and he’s not holding much of a grudge on it.

The Great American Bash name is closely associated with the NWA and WCW and was one of the company’s biggest pay-per-view of the year. The name was created by Dusty Rhodes, Cody’s father and one of NXT’s biggest influential figures.

“My focus has to be on our show and talent. Making it fun, making it violent, making it memorable,” Cody wrote.

WWE announced on Wednesday that the July 1 and 8 episodes of NXT would be themed with The Great American Bash name to counter Dynamite’s Fyter Fest.