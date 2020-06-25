WWE to Continue TV Tapings In Spite of “Double Digit” Positive COVID-19 Results

PWInsider has an update on WWE handling its COVID-19 testing in the wake of multiple wrestlers and staff testing positive for the virus. According today’s report, WWE brought in all its in-ring talents and staff that are scheduled to work the weekend TV tapings into Orlando, Florida to go through a round of “drive-through testing” for COVID-19 earlier today.

Per the report, the people brought in today were not sent emails on Monday or Tuesday advising them to undergo tests as a result of the recently revealed positive test results for COVID-19. Also, any talent or staff who tested negative for COVID-19 earlier in the week had to be tested again today by the medical staff at the WWE Performance Center. Anyone who is not tested again will not be cleared to work the upcoming TV tapings on Friday, June 26 or Saturday, June 27.

Additionally, any members of the talent or staff who receive a positive test result for COVID-19 will be ordered to stay at home and not attend the Performance Center later this week.

According to PWInsider, WWE TV tapings are still scheduled to move forward on Friday and Saturday.