WWE: “The health and safety of our superstars is first and foremost paramount”

WWE EVP: “The health and safety of our superstars is first and foremost paramount. It comes down to leadership in many ways.
“Our leader [Vince McMahon] believes we have a social responsibility to put fans first and to help them get a break from what we're in the midst of.”
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 25, 2020
In other words, we will continue to tape shows even though we know we are putting our workers in danger.
Yeah, because continuing to make them travel and perform during peak virus was so responsible.
I hope you guys are just as angry at AEW for still taping shows despite people being in contact with the virus.
I will not pass judgment on those who I don’t know if they have the Rona or not. These companies still have to make money, and are depending on their talent to let them know if they have symptoms. They can always check temp’s at the door. I am still not fully sold on the whole “people can be asymptomanic and still pass the virus” deal. If you don’t have a fever, you are VERY unlikely to be contagious – and I don’t give a sh*t WHO says otherwise.
Look everyone, stonz is such a smart person! He has a HUNCH that you can’t pass a virus if you don’t have a fever. I’m so thankful to have this guy commenting now!
Stonz sounds like a Trump supporter
Rhys yup I feel the same way about AEW.