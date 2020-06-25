WWE producer Adam Pearce tests positive for coronavirus

Another WWE individual came forward by revealing that he has tested positive for coronavirus. Adam Pearce, a WWE producer who works with talent backstage, is the third one who publicly announced that he has COVID-19 along with Renee Young and Kayla Braxton.

“Covid was NOT on my birthday list,” Pearce tweeted, just hours after tweeting “Happy birthday to me.”

Pearce, 42, has been with WWE since 2014 and was one of the producers who remained with the company after the April mass layoffs due to coronavirus.

With Young and Pearce having contact with WWE Superstars and other staff backstage, this could be a very difficult time for WWE and their television production moving forward.