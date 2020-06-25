Kayla Braxton diagnosed with coronavirus for the second time

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton via Twitter:

Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) June 25, 2020

The Bump host Kayla Braxton has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus for the second time after WWE started testing all employees last week.

Back in March, WWE reported that an on-screen talent was exposed to the virus after contact with two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26. However the date does not seem to indicate that it was Braxton as she said she was diagnosed the first time in early March.

Multiple individuals in the company tested positive for coronavirus and WWE has now said that they will be conducting swab tests before every television taping.