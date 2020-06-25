WWE Could be Impacted by New Regulations by CT on Coronavirus

It was recently announced that due to the spikes in the Coronavirus in Texas and Florida, the states of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are quarantining anyone that flies in from those states for two weeks. There isn’t an outright travel ban, but if you go to Florida or Texas and fly back, you will be quarantined. The policy takes effect immediately.

This could affect the upcoming WWE tapings, as several employees and staff for the company live in Connecticut and usually work out of WWE headquarters in Stamford. If they fly to Orlando and back for the tapings, they will likely be quarantined and unable to attend the next tapings.

It was speculated in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that perhaps WWE could try to circumvent the rules by having employees fly to Philadelphia and drive home, but this would likely not make a difference. The quarantine rules aren’t limited to flights, and people will be stopped on highways in addition to airports.