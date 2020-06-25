Update on Jon Moxley and Renee Young

Dave Meltzer provides an update on Renee Young. She was really sick over the weekend and even lost her sense of taste at one point. Meltzer states he doesn’t know if she’s gotten that back yet.

So she was tested on her own Monday from her home in Vegas and got her result on Tuesday night. Moxley was tested and he’s negative.

AEW told Moxley to stay at a hotel but he said no cause even though hes negative he thinks he has it and doesn’t want to spread it. She had negative test when she tested with WWE last week but tested positive after.