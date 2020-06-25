Orange Cassidy Gets Medical Treatment for Bloody Ear After AEW Dynamite
Following last night’s AEW Dynamite, AEW released a video of Orange Cassidy getting medical treatment after his brawl with Chris Jericho. You can check out that clip below.
Cassidy is set to get a chance for retribution against Jericho. They will face off in a one-on-one match at Fyter Fest on July 8. The event will air at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Also, Cassidy responded on later on Twitter that he’s doing “all good” after last night’s show.
The right ear?! No way, not the right ear!
That's @orangecassidy's favorite ear. #BestFriends @SexyChuckieT & @trentylocks have some intense words for @IAmJericho.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 25, 2020