Orange Cassidy Gets Medical Treatment for Bloody Ear After AEW Dynamite

Following last night’s AEW Dynamite, AEW released a video of Orange Cassidy getting medical treatment after his brawl with Chris Jericho. You can check out that clip below.

Cassidy is set to get a chance for retribution against Jericho. They will face off in a one-on-one match at Fyter Fest on July 8. The event will air at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. Also, Cassidy responded on later on Twitter that he’s doing “all good” after last night’s show.