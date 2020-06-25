NXT talent needed to be re-tested after “being exposed to somebody positive”

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, WWE’s COVID-19 situation is a “mess”.

Upon the news of their being numerous positive tests several members of the roster have contacted Fightful, with one even asking how many positive tests were rumored because “we’d know better than them.”

WWE wrestlers have not been informed of even an approximate number of tests, let alone who tested positive.

Main Roster talent Sapp heard from are generally upset about the handling, with one saying that they’d also prefer if WWE had testing set post-tapings. Another was particularly concerned for Kayla Braxton considering the virus has re-emerged in her.

There were multiple NXT wrestlers who needed to be re-tested after “being exposed to somebody positive,” but they tested negative. There was also concern and worry over a couple of small gatherings that took place among wrestlers, considering the rumored numbers are so high. Sapp was told that it’s across all kinds of departments, and despite last week’s news, there were still some at the PC who were not required to come in for testing.

NXT PC talent were sent a message Thursday morning after 9 AM saying:

“Per Vince, ALL Talent are needed for TV on Friday & Saturday. Please go to PC by 10:30 AM TODAY for drive-through COVID testing. if you took test yesterday, you don’t need to today. If you are in high level storyline, you will be off camera. Thanks. **IMPORTANT: after test, you will need to remain ISOLATED AND QUARANTINED until after the TV tapings.”

Those who were tested yesterday do not yet have their results back. Sapp heard from several NXT and PC talent that were doing to skip this week’s tapings after the second COVID test, then accelerated by the numerous other tests. However, they were urged to come in even after expressing that they weren’t comfortable doing so.