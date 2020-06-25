Keith Lee vs Adam Cole in title for title set for July 8 NXT

Keith Lee retained his North American title against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano last night on NXT and will now be facing Adam Cole in a winner-take-all, title-for-title match on the July 8 episode of NXT.

That particular episode will go head-to-head with night two of AEW’s Fyter Fest.

This is the first time that NXT will do a title for title match with Lee the heavy favorite to become the new face of NXT with the both titles.

Lee pinned Finn Balor clean to win the match and then had a stare down with Adam Cole before the show went off the air.