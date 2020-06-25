AEW Pulled More Talent Due to COVID-19 Scare

As we previously reported, QT Marshall was pulled from last night’s AEW Dynamite taping after he was exposed to someone showing COVID-19 symptoms. His match with Dustin Rhodes against FTR was changed and the former Revival faced SCU instead. Jon Moxley, whose wife Renee Young tested positive for the virus, voluntarily removed himself from appearing.

Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that due to Marshall’s exposure to the virus, AEW also barred Anna Jay, Alan Angels, Lee Johnson and anyone else who is a student of Marshall. Typically, these people would have been at ringside to serve as the audience. In the case of Anna Jay, she had just started a storyline in which the Dark Order made an offer for her to join. However, there’s no word on if any of these people have been tested in addition to not appearing at the tapings.