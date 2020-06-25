6/24/20 Wednesday Night Wars: NXT back on top

Jun 25, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

In overnight viewership, NXT actually had growth this week, while Dynamite lost viewers. NXT gained an even 40,000 viewers this week, shooting up from last week’s 746,000 viewers to 786,000 viewers this week.

  1. Bulldawg says:
    June 25, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    Not sure why, anyone that has the network is better off watching NXT on it anyway. Loved the FTR vs. SCU match last night.

  2. Mike Oxmaul says:
    June 26, 2020 at 1:37 am

    How long before Jericho pipes up on 18-49 win?

