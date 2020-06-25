6/24/20 Wednesday Night Wars: NXT back on top
In overnight viewership, NXT actually had growth this week, while Dynamite lost viewers. NXT gained an even 40,000 viewers this week, shooting up from last week’s 746,000 viewers to 786,000 viewers this week.
NXT: 786,000
AEW: 633,000
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) June 25, 2020
AEW narrowly won the 18-49 demo, but NXT won three demos this week and tied in another. Big surge for them.
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) June 25, 2020
Not sure why, anyone that has the network is better off watching NXT on it anyway. Loved the FTR vs. SCU match last night.
How long before Jericho pipes up on 18-49 win?