Poll results: Best current TV product?
Best current TV product?
AEW (42%, 259 Votes)
Impact (29%, 178 Votes)
WWE/NXT (29%, 176 Votes)
Total Voters: 613
I want to come work for aew
Impact better than WWE/NXT by a couple votes though they tied in percentage with each of them getting 29% of the votes.
58% believe that AEW doesn’t have the best current TV product despite it coming out at first with 42% of the votes.
Does this polling show fans are shifting from a controlled, scripted product to a more organic feel?
TNA has a very sporadic feel to it. WWE is very much a top down controlled product. AEW seems to be in between the two.
Another factor could be that sites like this one are frequented by wrestling fans more likely to visit or watch indy shows. These fans are more forgiving of a less polished product as long as they are entertained and tend to feel more included in the characters journey.