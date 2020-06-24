Matches announced for AEW Fyter Fest

Jun 24, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Lucha Brothers and Butcher/Blade vs. FTR and Young Bucks
It's official as made by @TonyKhan tonight on Dynamite. It's #JurassicExpress vs. @RealWardlow & @The_MJF at #FyterFest! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or AEWPlus.com for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @aewontnt
A post shared by All Elite Wrestling (@allelitewrestling) on Jun 24, 2020 at 5:18pm PDT
also announced..
Thank you for watching #AEWDynamite tonight. Next week, #FyterFest night 1, the day she will become a loser not only coward!!!!! #AEWonTNT
A post shared by Hikaru Shida (@shidahikaru) on Jun 24, 2020 at 7:53pm PDT
