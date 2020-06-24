Great American Bash is coming to NXT
During NXT this week it was revealed that the Great American Bash is coming back next week.
Looks Like the first night of AEW Fyter Fest will go head to head with the Great American Bash next week
Matches for NXT Great American Bash
#1 contenders match for the NXT Women’s Title. Mia Yim vs Tegan Nox vs Candice LeRae vs Dakota Kai will decide who is next to face Io Shirai.
Dexter Lumis will face Roderick Strong in a strap match next week
THE BASH. IS. BACK! 🇺🇸
The tradition of the #GreatAmericanBash comes to #WWENXT NEXT WEDNESDAY on @USA_Network! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/XR1wHCdgt9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 25, 2020
Next week during my HUGE return to the ring I’ll have my lawyer call you @TheBethPhoenix to let you know what you can and CAN’T say.
— #RobertStoneBrand (@RobertStoneWWE) June 25, 2020
.@RheaRipley_WWE vs. @WWE_Aliyah AND @RobertStoneWWE next week on #WWENXT and if Rhea loses she has to join the #RobertStoneBrand?#TheNightmare's good with it. pic.twitter.com/Sra8yVEv4Q
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 25, 2020
NEXT WEEK!
⭐@roderickstrong vs. @DexterLumis in a #StrapMatch!
⭐@MiaYim vs. @TeganNoxWWE_ vs. @CandiceLeRae vs. @DakotaKai_WWE! The winner will challenge @shirai_io for the #WWENXT #WomensTitle! pic.twitter.com/XKcu8ok3hT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 25, 2020