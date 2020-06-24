Great American Bash is coming to NXT

During NXT this week it was revealed that the Great American Bash is coming back next week.

Looks Like the first night of AEW Fyter Fest will go head to head with the Great American Bash next week

Matches for NXT Great American Bash

#1 contenders match for the NXT Women’s Title. Mia Yim vs Tegan Nox vs Candice LeRae vs Dakota Kai will decide who is next to face Io Shirai.

Dexter Lumis will face Roderick Strong in a strap match next week