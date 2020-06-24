Chikara officially shutting down

Jun 24, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Independent promotion Chikara officially shutting down

Mike Quackenbush, who helped launch the wrestling promotion Chikara in 2002, announced the following:

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. Mark says:
    July 4, 2020 at 8:59 am

    Maybe The Colony will show up on TV on AEW as only people watched CHIKARAtopia (and were at Chikara’s events) could see live the famous The Colony of Chikara when The Colony wasn’t wrestling on other Indy promotions.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Onyx

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal